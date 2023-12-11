Disney+ and Hulu Poised to Surpass Netflix in the Streaming Wars

A recent analysis Ampere Analysis suggests that Disney+ and Hulu are on track to surpass Netflix in both popularity and volume in the United States. This joint streaming platform, expected to launch in early 2024, will leverage Disney’s extensive content collection, including beloved originals from Star Wars, Pixar, and Hulu.

According to the analysis, Disney+ and Hulu have already taken the lead in popularity rankings, accounting for a third of the top 100 titles in the third quarter. Disney+ secured 17 titles, while Hulu received 16, outnumbering Netflix’s 29. Popularity was determined based on indicators such as online interest, traffic, and box office revenue from platforms like Google, Wikipedia, and IMDb.

Not only are Disney+ and Hulu gaining traction in popularity, but they are also ramping up their content volume. The merged streaming service is expected to become the second most expansive platform with a remarkable 9,578 titles. Hulu’s library of 7,250 titles plays a crucial role in achieving this feat. Despite the upcoming removal of 300 titles due to Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s Hulu share, the joint platform is projected to surpass Netflix over 1,000 titles, placing it behind only Amazon Prime Video.

Strategically, Hulu provides an advantage to the joint venture offering an array of genres that complement Disney’s content strategy. The combined platform is estimated to have 81% of the top 100 most popular titles in genres such as children, family, and sci-fi, while Hulu’s catalogue adds crime, romance, and horror genres to create a well-rounded streaming experience.

Ampere’s consumer survey indicates that Hulu is expected to have more members than Disney+ in the United States October 2023. This is primarily due to the bundled subscriptions that include both platforms, as well as ESPN. With an existing subscriber base, Disney+ and Hulu are strategically positioned to benefit from their subscriber synergy when they launch their integrated one-app experience in March 2024.

With Disney’s vast content collection and Hulu’s diverse range of genres, the streaming industry is poised for a seismic shift, as Disney+ and Hulu challenge Netflix’s dominance. The battle for viewer preferences is intensifying, and these developments are certainly ones to watch in the coming years.