Are Derek and Julianne Hough related?

In the world of dance, the Hough siblings, Derek and Julianne, have made quite a name for themselves. With their incredible talent and charismatic personalities, they have captivated audiences around the globe. But are these two talented performers related? Let’s dive into the details and uncover the truth.

The Hough Family Connection

Yes, Derek and Julianne Hough are indeed related. They are siblings who share the same parents, Bruce and Mari Anne Hough. Born and raised in Orem, Utah, the Hough family has always been supportive of their children’s passion for dance.

Their Rise to Stardom

Both Derek and Julianne gained recognition through their appearances on the hit television show “Dancing with the Stars.” Derek, the older of the two, joined the show in its fifth season and quickly became a fan favorite, winning the competition a record-breaking six times. Julianne, on the other hand, started as a professional dancer on the show before transitioning into a judge’s role. Her vibrant personality and expert dance knowledge have made her a beloved figure on the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How old are Derek and Julianne Hough?

A: Derek was born on May 17, 1985, making him 36 years old. Julianne was born on July 20, 1988, making her 33 years old.

Q: Are Derek and Julianne Hough married?

A: No, Derek and Julianne are not married to each other. Derek is married to dancer Hayley Erbert, while Julianne is married to professional hockey player Brooks Laich.

Q: What other projects have they been involved in?

A: Both Derek and Julianne have pursued various projects outside of “Dancing with the Stars.” Derek has appeared in movies, stage productions, and even released a solo music album. Julianne has also ventured into acting, starring in films such as “Footloose” and “Safe Haven.”

In conclusion, Derek and Julianne Hough are not only incredibly talented dancers but also siblings. Their shared passion for dance has brought them fame and success, and they continue to inspire audiences with their remarkable performances.