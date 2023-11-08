Are Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz still married?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can often be as fleeting as the latest blockbuster hit. However, there are some couples who manage to defy the odds and stand the test of time. One such couple is the talented duo of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. But are they still married? Let’s dive into the details.

As of the latest reports, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are indeed still married. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2011 and have managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key ever since. Despite being two of the most recognizable faces in the industry, Craig and Weisz have successfully maintained a level of privacy that many celebrities strive for.

FAQ:

Q: When did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz get married?

A: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz got married in 2011.

Q: How do they manage to keep their relationship private?

A: Craig and Weisz are known for their aversion to the spotlight and rarely discuss their personal lives in interviews or on social media.

Q: Do they have any children together?

A: Yes, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2018.

Q: What are their respective careers?

A: Daniel Craig is best known for his portrayal of James Bond in the popular film franchise, while Rachel Weisz has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including “The Constant Gardener” and “The Favourite.”

Despite their busy schedules and demanding careers, Craig and Weisz have always made their relationship a priority. They have been spotted attending events together and have even collaborated on projects, such as the Broadway play “Betrayal” in 2013.

While the couple prefers to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, their enduring marriage serves as a testament to their commitment and love for one another. In an industry where relationships often crumble under the pressure of fame, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz continue to prove that true love can withstand the test of time.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are still happily married and continue to thrive both personally and professionally. Their ability to maintain a private life amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood is truly commendable, and their love story serves as an inspiration to many.