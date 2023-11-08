Are Dani and Max in Hocus Pocus 2?

Rumors have been swirling around the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween film, Hocus Pocus. Fans of the original movie are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters, including Dani and Max. But will these iconic characters be making a comeback in Hocus Pocus 2? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The original film follows the story of three witches who are resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts. It has become a beloved Halloween tradition for many fans, and the sequel aims to continue the magical and spooky adventures.

Who are Dani and Max?

Dani Dennison, portrayed Thora Birch, and Max Dennison, played Omri Katz, are two of the main characters in the original Hocus Pocus film. Dani is a young girl who befriends a talking black cat named Binx and helps her brother Max and his friends defeat the evil Sanderson sisters. Max is a teenager who accidentally brings the witches back to life and must find a way to stop them.

Will Dani and Max be in Hocus Pocus 2?

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Thora Birch and Omri Katz will not be reprising their roles as Dani and Max in Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel will introduce a new set of characters and a fresh storyline, while still paying homage to the original film.

Why aren’t Dani and Max returning?

The decision to not include Dani and Max in Hocus Pocus 2 was made the filmmakers, who wanted to explore new avenues and introduce a new generation of characters. While it may be disappointing for fans who were hoping to see the original cast return, the sequel promises to bring its own magic and charm.

In conclusion, while Dani and Max will not be making an appearance in Hocus Pocus 2, fans can still look forward to a new and exciting adventure in the world of witches and Halloween. The sequel is set to cast a spell on audiences once again, and we can’t wait to see what tricks and treats it has in store.