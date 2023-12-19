Are CNN and Fox owned the same parent company?

In the world of media, it is not uncommon for people to wonder about the ownership and affiliations of major news networks. One question that often arises is whether CNN and Fox News, two prominent American news outlets, share the same parent company. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

CNN, or Cable News Network, is a well-known news organization that was founded in 1980. It has since become one of the most recognized and influential news networks globally. On the other hand, Fox News, established in 1996, has gained a reputation for its conservative-leaning reporting and commentary.

To answer the question at hand, no, CNN and Fox News are not owned the same parent company. CNN is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which is itself a subsidiary of AT&T. WarnerMedia also owns other media properties such as HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System.

Fox News, on the other hand, is owned Fox Corporation, a separate entity. Fox Corporation was formed in 2019 following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox The Walt Disney Company. The new company, Fox Corporation, retained ownership of the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and other assets.

FAQ:

Q: Who owns CNN?

A: CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T.

Q: Who owns Fox News?

A: Fox News is owned Fox Corporation.

Q: Are CNN and Fox News competitors?

A: Yes, CNN and Fox News are direct competitors in the news industry, often representing different political perspectives.

Q: Are there any similarities between CNN and Fox News?

A: While both networks are major players in the news industry, they have distinct editorial stances and target different audiences. CNN is often seen as more centrist or left-leaning, while Fox News is known for its conservative viewpoint.

In conclusion, CNN and Fox News are not owned the same parent company. CNN falls under the umbrella of WarnerMedia, which is a subsidiary of AT&T, while Fox News is owned Fox Corporation. Understanding the ownership and affiliations of news networks is crucial in comprehending the potential influences and perspectives that shape their reporting.