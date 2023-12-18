Are CBS and CNN owned the same company?

In the world of media conglomerates, it can sometimes be challenging to keep track of which companies own which news outlets. One common question that arises is whether CBS and CNN, two prominent news networks, are owned the same company. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

The Ownership:

CBS and CNN are not owned the same company. CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is a major American television and radio network. It is owned ViacomCBS, a multinational media conglomerate. ViacomCBS was formed in 2019 through the merger of CBS Corporation and Viacom Inc. The company operates various television networks, including CBS, Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

On the other hand, CNN, or Cable News Network, is a 24-hour news network that primarily focuses on news and current affairs. It is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. WarnerMedia is a global media and entertainment conglomerate that also owns other well-known brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner Broadcasting System.

FAQ:

Q: Are CBS and CNN part of the same media conglomerate?

A: No, CBS is owned ViacomCBS, while CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

Q: Can the ownership of media companies change?

A: Yes, ownership of media companies can change through mergers, acquisitions, or other business transactions.

Q: Are CBS and CNN competitors?

A: Yes, CBS and CNN are competitors in the news industry, as they both provide news content to their respective audiences.

In conclusion, CBS and CNN are not owned the same company. CBS is owned ViacomCBS, while CNN is owned WarnerMedia. Despite being competitors, both networks play significant roles in the media landscape, delivering news and information to millions of viewers worldwide.