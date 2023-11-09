Are Cara and Selena good friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be fleeting and ever-changing. However, there are some friendships that seem to withstand the test of time and fame. One such friendship that has captured the attention of fans and media alike is the bond between Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. But are they truly good friends, or is it all just for show?

The Beginnings of a Friendship

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez first crossed paths in 2013 at a fashion event. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, attending parties, fashion shows, and even going on vacations together. Their friendship quickly became the talk of the town, with fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

A Genuine Connection

Despite their busy schedules and the pressures of their respective careers, Cara and Selena have managed to maintain a close bond. They have often been seen supporting each other’s projects, whether it’s attending movie premieres or promoting new music releases. Their social media accounts are also filled with pictures and messages of support for one another.

FAQ

Q: Are Cara and Selena just friends or something more?

A: While there have been rumors of a romantic relationship between the two, both Cara and Selena have consistently maintained that they are just good friends.

Q: How do they manage to stay friends despite their busy schedules?

A: Both Cara and Selena understand the demands of their careers and make an effort to prioritize their friendship. They often find time to catch up and support each other, even if it means coordinating their schedules.

Q: Do they have any upcoming collaborations?

A: As of now, there are no official announcements regarding any joint projects. However, given their shared interests and talents, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them collaborate in the future.

The Verdict

Based on their public appearances, social media interactions, and statements, it seems that Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez are indeed good friends. Their genuine connection and support for each other’s endeavors suggest a friendship that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Whether they are attending events together or simply enjoying each other’s company, Cara and Selena’s friendship continues to inspire fans around the world.