Advancing Global Health Through AI: Paving the Way for a Healthier Future

In an effort to explore the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing global health and addressing critical challenges, the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) has organized a series of side events and flagship initiatives as part of the Annual GPAI Summit in New Delhi. With delegations from 28 member countries and the European Union, along with industry leaders, experts, and researchers, this summit serves as a platform to discuss and showcase innovative AI solutions.

One of the highlights of the summit is the Research Symposium under the theme “Responsible AI in Public-Sector Applications.” This symposium provides a collaborative space for Indian and international academics and researchers to present their actionable research on responsible AI. With over 150 abstracts received from 38 countries, 11 noteworthy submissions have been selected for paper presentations during the summit. Additionally, renowned AI experts such as Dr. Gisele Waters, Dr. Shyam Sundaram, Dr. Ramayya Krishnan, and Professor Arun Sundararajan will deliver technical talks, further enriching the knowledge-sharing experience.

The AI Gamechangers Award aims to recognize and celebrate impactful AI solutions that drive responsible AI innovation. Divided into two categories, AI in Governance Leader Award and the NextGen Leaders Award, this award highlights the achievements of individuals and organizations pushing the boundaries of AI. Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to pitch their solutions to a jury of global AI experts and industry representatives. Three winners from each category will be announced during the summit’s Awards Ceremony.

In addition, the IndiaAI Expo will feature organizations at the forefront of AI innovation. Educational institutions, companies, start-ups, and MSMEs will showcase their technologies that have the potential to benefit society and address critical global challenges. The exhibition, visited a global audience of industry leaders, policymakers, thought leaders, and domain experts, provides a platform for networking and collaboration.

The summit will also host a Pitch Fest, where GPAI experts present their ongoing projects to donor organizations in search of collaboration and support. This initiative aims to foster financial sustainability for impactful responsible AI work.

With a multitude of side events covering various aspects of AI, the summit will explore AI’s role as a catalyst for growth and a kinetic enabler for the digital economy. From healthcare and accessibility to climate change and sustainable agriculture, these events underscore the transformative power of AI in addressing global challenges.

The Annual GPAI Summit serves as a testament to the commitment of global stakeholders in leveraging AI for the betterment of society. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, this summit paves the way for a healthier and more prosperous future, powered responsible AI innovation.