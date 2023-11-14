Are Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Still Friends?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, two Hollywood A-listers who were once the epitome of a power couple, have long been the subject of speculation regarding the status of their friendship. Following their highly publicized divorce in 2005, fans have eagerly awaited any signs of a potential reconciliation or continued friendship between the two stars.

Over the years, both Pitt and Aniston have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, fueling rumors and leaving fans to wonder if they are still friends. However, recent events have shed some light on the situation.

In 2020, the former couple made headlines when they were spotted together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The internet exploded with excitement as photos of the two embracing backstage circulated. This rare public display of affection sparked hope among fans that Pitt and Aniston had rekindled their friendship.

Despite the buzz, it is important to note that Pitt and Aniston have not publicly confirmed the status of their friendship. While they may have attended the same events and exchanged pleasantries, it is unclear whether they have truly reestablished a close bond.

In conclusion, while Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been seen together at public events, the true nature of their friendship remains a mystery. Fans can only speculate about the status of their relationship, but one thing is for certain: the world will continue to watch with bated breath for any signs of a lasting friendship between these two Hollywood icons.