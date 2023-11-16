Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Cousins?

In the world of Hollywood gossip, there are often rumors and speculations that capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such rumor that has been circulating for years is the alleged familial connection between two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But are they really cousins? Let’s delve into the facts and separate truth from fiction.

The Rumor:

The rumor suggests that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are distant cousins, sharing a common ancestry. This claim has sparked curiosity and intrigue among fans, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship.

The Truth:

After thorough investigation, it has been determined that there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are cousins. Genealogical research conducted experts has failed to establish any familial connection between the two actors.

FAQ:

Q: What does “cousin” mean?

A: A cousin is a relative who shares a common ancestor with another person. Cousins are typically part of an extended family and can be classified as first cousins, second cousins, etc., depending on the degree of their relationship.

Q: Why do people believe Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are cousins?

A: The belief that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are cousins may have originated from their shared interest in humanitarian work and their close relationship during their marriage. However, this does not imply a familial connection.

Q: Has this rumor been debunked before?

A: Yes, this rumor has been debunked multiple times genealogical experts and reputable sources. Despite the persistent speculation, no evidence has been found to support the claim that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are cousins.

In conclusion, the rumor that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are cousins is nothing more than a myth. While they may have shared a close bond during their relationship, there is no familial connection between the two Hollywood stars. It is important to separate fact from fiction and rely on credible sources when it comes to celebrity gossip.