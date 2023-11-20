Are Ariana Grande And Victoria Justice Friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be fleeting and ever-changing. However, there are some friendships that seem to withstand the test of time. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that between Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. These two talented young women rose to fame together on the hit Nickelodeon show “Victorious,” and fans have been curious about the status of their relationship ever since.

Background:

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice first met on the set of “Victorious” in 2009. The show, which followed a group of aspiring musicians attending a performing arts high school, quickly became a hit among young viewers. Grande and Justice played best friends on the show, and their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life friendship.

Their Friendship:

Over the years, both Grande and Justice have spoken fondly of their time working together on “Victorious.” They have been seen attending events together and have even shared pictures of each other on social media. However, as their careers took off, the two friends seemed to drift apart. Rumors of a feud between them began to circulate, leaving fans wondering if their friendship had come to an end.

The Truth:

Despite the rumors, both Grande and Justice have repeatedly denied any bad blood between them. In interviews, they have expressed nothing but love and support for each other. While they may not be as close as they once were, it is clear that their friendship remains intact.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of “feud”?

A: A feud is a prolonged and bitter quarrel or dispute between two parties.

Q: Are Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice still friends?

A: Yes, despite rumors of a feud, Grande and Justice have stated that they are still friends.

Q: What does “bad blood” mean?

A: “Bad blood” refers to a state of animosity or ill will between two individuals or groups.

In conclusion, while Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice may not be as inseparable as they once were, their friendship has stood the test of time. Despite the demands of their respective careers, they continue to support and care for each other. It is a testament to the strength of their bond that, even in the fickle world of Hollywood, their friendship remains intact.