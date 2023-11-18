Are Ariana Grande And Dalton Still Married?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One recent topic that has been making headlines is the marital status of pop superstar Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez. Fans and tabloids alike have been buzzing with questions about whether the couple is still together or if they have called it quits. Let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Background

Ariana Grande, known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in May 2021. The couple had been dating for over a year before taking their relationship to the next level. The wedding was a private affair, with only a handful of close friends and family in attendance.

The Speculation

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Ariana and Dalton’s marriage is on the rocks. Some tabloids have claimed that the couple has separated and are heading for a divorce. However, it is important to approach these rumors with caution, as they are often based on anonymous sources and speculation.

The Facts

As of now, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have split up. The couple has been relatively private about their personal lives, which has only fueled the rumors. However, neither Ariana nor Dalton has made any public statements confirming or denying the speculation.

FAQ

Q: What does “marital status” mean?

A: Marital status refers to the legal state of being married or unmarried.

Q: Who is Dalton Gomez?

A: Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent and the husband of Ariana Grande.

Q: When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married?

A: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021.

Q: Are Ariana and Dalton still together?

A: There is no official confirmation about their current status. The rumors of their separation are unverified.

In conclusion, the question of whether Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are still married remains unanswered. Until either party makes a public statement, it is best to take the rumors with a grain of salt. As fans, we should respect their privacy and await official confirmation before jumping to conclusions.