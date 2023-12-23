Are Apple TV MLB Games Free?

In recent years, the popularity of streaming services has skyrocketed, allowing sports fans to watch their favorite games from the comfort of their own homes. One such service is Apple TV, which offers a wide range of content, including Major League Baseball (MLB) games. But the burning question on many fans’ minds is: are these games free to watch on Apple TV?

What is Apple TV?

Before we delve into the question at hand, let’s first clarify what Apple TV is. Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various types of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports events, directly to their television sets.

Are MLB Games Free on Apple TV?

Unfortunately, MLB games are not free to watch on Apple TV. While Apple TV offers a range of free content, including some sports highlights and news, live games from the MLB require a subscription to MLB.TV. This subscription service provides access to all out-of-market games throughout the regular season.

FAQ

1. How much does an MLB.TV subscription cost?

The cost of an MLB.TV subscription varies depending on the package you choose. The basic package, which includes access to all out-of-market games, costs $129.99 per year. There is also a premium package available for $24.99 per month, which includes additional features such as home and away radio broadcasts.

2. Can I watch local games with an MLB.TV subscription?

No, an MLB.TV subscription only provides access to out-of-market games. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions, meaning they are not available for streaming on MLB.TV. To watch local games, you may need to subscribe to a cable or satellite provider that offers regional sports networks.

While Apple TV offers a plethora of entertainment options, including live sports, MLB games are not available for free. To enjoy the excitement of America’s favorite pastime on Apple TV, you’ll need to subscribe to MLB.TV. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite armchair, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team from the comfort of your living room.