Are any Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Are Premier League Games Available on Amazon Prime?

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to broadcast Premier League games, adding another dimension to the streaming giant’s ever-expanding sports coverage. This development has left football fans wondering if they can catch their favorite teams in action on Amazon Prime. The answer is a resounding yes!

Starting from the 2019/2020 season, Amazon Prime Video has become an official broadcaster of Premier League matches. This means that subscribers to Amazon Prime can now enjoy live coverage of select Premier League games, adding to the already extensive range of benefits offered the service.

How many Premier League games are available on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has secured the rights to broadcast 20 Premier League matches per season. These games are spread across two rounds of fixtures, known as the “festive fixtures,” which take place in December. This exciting addition to Amazon Prime’s sports portfolio ensures that football enthusiasts have even more opportunities to watch their favorite teams in action.

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

To watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime, you need to be a subscriber to the service. Once you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can access the live coverage of the matches through the Amazon Prime Video app or website. Simply log in to your account, navigate to the sports section, and select the Premier League game you wish to watch.

Can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime for free?

While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits to its subscribers, including free shipping and access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, watching Premier League games on Amazon Prime requires an additional subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, it is not available for free and requires an active subscription to access the live coverage.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime has successfully secured the rights to broadcast Premier League games, offering football fans an exciting new way to watch their favorite teams in action. With 20 matches per season, subscribers to Amazon Prime can now enjoy live coverage of select Premier League games through the Amazon Prime Video app or website. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to cheer for your team as Amazon Prime brings the Premier League to your screens!

Definitions:

– Premier League: The top professional football league in England, consisting of 20 teams.

– Amazon Prime: A subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free shipping, access to streaming services, and more.

– Festive fixtures: A term used to describe a series of Premier League matches that take place during the busy holiday period in December.