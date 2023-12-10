Are any of the places in Ted Lasso real?

Ted Lasso, the heartwarming and hilarious Apple TV+ series, has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. The show follows the journey of an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a struggling English soccer team. As fans immerse themselves in the world of Ted Lasso, many wonder if any of the places depicted in the show are real.

Are the places in Ted Lasso based on real locations?

While Ted Lasso is set in the United Kingdom, most of the places depicted in the show are fictional. The team Ted coaches, AFC Richmond, is not a real soccer team, and the stadium where they play their home games, Higgins’ Park, is also a fictional location. Similarly, the local pub where the characters often gather, the Crown & Anchor, is not a real establishment.

Are there any real locations featured in Ted Lasso?

Although most of the places in Ted Lasso are fictional, there are a few real locations that make appearances throughout the series. For instance, the exterior shots of AFC Richmond’s training ground are filmed at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. Additionally, some scenes are shot in various locations around the city, such as Richmond Park and Twickenham Stadium.

Why do TV shows often use fictional locations?

Using fictional locations in TV shows allows creators to have more creative control over the story and setting. It also prevents any legal or logistical issues that may arise from using real locations without permission. Additionally, fictional locations can add an element of fantasy and escapism for viewers, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the world of the show.

In conclusion, while most of the places depicted in Ted Lasso are fictional, there are a few real locations that make appearances throughout the series. The show’s creators have carefully crafted a world that feels both familiar and fantastical, capturing the essence of British culture while adding their own unique touch. So, while you may not be able to visit AFC Richmond or the Crown & Anchor in real life, you can still enjoy the magic of Ted Lasso from the comfort of your own home.

