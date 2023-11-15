Are Angelina Jolie’s Cheekbones Real In Maleficent?

In the world of Hollywood, where beauty and perfection often reign supreme, it’s not uncommon for actors and actresses to undergo various cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance. One such example is Angelina Jolie, who has long been admired for her striking features, including her prominent cheekbones. But are these cheekbones real or the result of surgical intervention, particularly in her role as Maleficent?

Maleficent and Angelina Jolie’s Transformation

In the 2014 fantasy film “Maleficent,” Angelina Jolie portrayed the iconic Disney villain with an ethereal and otherworldly beauty. One of the most notable aspects of her transformation was her exaggerated cheekbones, which added to the character’s mysterious and captivating allure. Many viewers were left wondering whether these cheekbones were a product of makeup and prosthetics or if they were indeed a natural feature of Jolie’s face.

The Truth Behind the Cheekbones

Contrary to popular belief, Angelina Jolie’s cheekbones in “Maleficent” were not the result of surgical enhancements. Instead, they were achieved through the skilled use of makeup and prosthetics. The film’s makeup artists meticulously sculpted Jolie’s face, using a combination of shading, contouring, and prosthetic pieces to create the illusion of enhanced cheekbones. This technique is commonly employed in the film industry to transform actors into fantastical characters.

FAQ

Q: What are prosthetics?

A: Prosthetics are artificial body parts or devices that are used to enhance or replace missing or damaged body parts. In the context of film and television, prosthetics are often used to alter an actor’s appearance and create realistic or fantastical characters.

Q: How common is the use of prosthetics in movies?

A: The use of prosthetics in movies is quite common, especially in genres such as fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Prosthetics allow filmmakers to bring imaginative characters to life and enhance the visual storytelling experience.

Q: Did Angelina Jolie undergo any other cosmetic procedures for the role?

A: While there were rumors of Jolie undergoing other cosmetic procedures for the role of Maleficent, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. It is widely believed that her transformation was primarily achieved through the skilled use of makeup and prosthetics.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s cheekbones in “Maleficent” were not real but rather the result of expert makeup and prosthetic techniques. This serves as a testament to the incredible artistry and creativity of the film industry, where skilled professionals can transform actors into fantastical characters.