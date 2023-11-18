Are Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston Friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships and feuds among celebrities often make headlines. One such long-standing rumor revolves around the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. These two actresses have been at the center of tabloid speculation for years, with rumors ranging from bitter rivalry to secret friendships. So, are Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston friends? Let’s delve into the details.

The History:

The saga began in the early 2000s when Brad Pitt, then married to Jennifer Aniston, starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Sparks flew on set, and shortly after, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation. This fueled rumors of an affair between Pitt and Jolie, leading to their highly publicized relationship and eventual marriage.

The Feud:

Naturally, this love triangle created tension between Aniston and Jolie. The media portrayed them as bitter rivals, constantly pitting them against each other. However, both actresses have denied any personal animosity towards each other in various interviews over the years.

The Turning Point:

In recent years, there have been signs of a thaw in their relationship. In 2015, Jolie publicly praised Aniston’s work, stating that she admired her. Aniston, in turn, has also spoken positively about Jolie’s directorial efforts. These gestures sparked speculation that the two might have buried the hatchet.

The Truth:

While it is difficult to ascertain the true nature of their relationship, it seems that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have moved past their initial feud. However, it is important to note that they are not best friends or frequently seen together. They have simply reached a point of mutual respect and have put their differences aside.

FAQ:

Q: What is a feud?

A: A feud is a prolonged and bitter quarrel or dispute between two parties, often characterized hostility and animosity.

Q: What does “bury the hatchet” mean?

A: “Bury the hatchet” is an idiomatic expression that means to make peace or resolve a conflict.

Q: Are Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston still in contact?

A: While there is no concrete evidence of regular contact between the two, they have been known to exchange pleasantries and compliments in public.

In conclusion, the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston has evolved over the years. From a highly publicized feud to a more amicable understanding, they have seemingly put their differences aside. While they may not be best friends, it appears that they have moved on from their past and are now able to coexist peacefully in the world of Hollywood.