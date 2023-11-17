Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Still Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often capture the attention of fans and media alike. One such high-profile couple that has been in the spotlight for years is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. However, their marital status has been a subject of much speculation and confusion. So, are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still married? Let’s delve into the details.

As of now, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are legally divorced. The couple, who were once considered one of Hollywood’s power couples, officially ended their marriage in April 2019. Their divorce proceedings were lengthy and involved discussions about child custody and the division of assets.

FAQ:

Q: When did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get married?

A: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in August 2014. Their wedding ceremony took place at their estate in France.

Q: What led to their divorce?

A: The exact reasons behind their divorce have not been publicly disclosed. However, it is believed that irreconcilable differences and conflicts within their relationship played a significant role.

Q: Do they have children together?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together. They are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Q: How did their divorce impact their children?

A: The divorce had a profound impact on their children. Custody arrangements were a major point of contention during the divorce proceedings. However, the details of their custody agreement have not been made public.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may no longer be legally married, their relationship continues to be a topic of interest for fans and the media. Both actors have moved on with their lives and are focusing on their respective careers and raising their children.