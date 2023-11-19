Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Related?

In the world of Hollywood, power couples often capture the attention and fascination of fans worldwide. One such couple that has been in the spotlight for years is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Their undeniable chemistry on and off-screen has led many to wonder if there is more to their connection than meets the eye. Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt related? Let’s delve into this intriguing question.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not blood relatives. They do not share a common ancestry or familial ties. Their relationship is purely based on their shared experiences in the entertainment industry and their personal connection.

Angelina Jolie, born Angelina Jolie Voight, is the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, was born William Bradley Pitt to parents William Alvin Pitt and Jane Etta Hillhouse. While both Jolie and Pitt come from families with a background in acting, their familial connections do not intersect.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married in 2014. However, they filed for divorce in 2016 and their marriage was officially dissolved in 2019.

Q: Do Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have children together?

A: Yes, Jolie and Pitt have six children together – three biological and three adopted.

Q: Did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt meet on the set of a movie?

A: Yes, Jolie and Pitt first met while filming the action-comedy movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2004. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance.

In conclusion, while Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry, they are not related blood. Their relationship is a result of their shared experiences in the entertainment industry and their personal connection.