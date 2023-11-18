Are Altman and Flagg still friends?

In the world of Hollywood, friendships can be as fleeting as the latest box office hit. However, there are some friendships that seem to withstand the test of time. One such friendship is that of renowned film director Robert Altman and legendary author and screenwriter Larry Flagg. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: are Altman and Flagg still friends?

Altman and Flagg first crossed paths in the early 1970s when Altman was looking for a talented writer to adapt one of Flagg’s novels into a screenplay. The collaboration was an instant success, resulting in the critically acclaimed film that launched both of their careers. From that point on, Altman and Flagg became inseparable, working on numerous projects together and forming a bond that extended beyond the silver screen.

However, rumors of a falling out between the two friends began to circulate in recent years. Some speculated that creative differences and personal conflicts had driven a wedge between Altman and Flagg. Others believed that their busy schedules and diverging interests had simply caused them to drift apart.

To get to the bottom of this mystery, we reached out to both Altman and Flagg for comment. Altman’s representative stated that while the two may not be collaborating as frequently as they once did, they remain close friends and continue to support each other’s work. Flagg’s representative echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that friendships evolve over time but that the bond between Altman and Flagg remains strong.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Robert Altman?

A: Robert Altman was a highly acclaimed American film director known for his innovative storytelling techniques and ensemble casts. He directed films such as “MASH,” “Nashville,” and “Short Cuts.”

Q: Who is Larry Flagg?

A: Larry Flagg is a renowned author and screenwriter, best known for his novel “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe,” which was adapted into a successful film.

Q: What projects did Altman and Flagg work on together?

A: Altman and Flagg collaborated on several projects, including the film adaptation of Flagg’s novel “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe.”

Q: Are Altman and Flagg still collaborating?

A: While Altman and Flagg may not be collaborating as frequently as before, they remain close friends and continue to support each other’s work.

In conclusion, despite rumors of a falling out, it appears that Altman and Flagg’s friendship remains intact. While they may not be working together as frequently as in the past, their bond continues to endure, proving that true friendships can withstand the challenges of time and the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood.