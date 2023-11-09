Are Allison and Max in Hocus Pocus 2?

Rumors have been swirling around the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween film, Hocus Pocus. Fans of the original movie are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters, including Allison and Max. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: will Allison and Max be making a comeback in Hocus Pocus 2?

What is Hocus Pocus?

Hocus Pocus is a cult classic Halloween film that was released in 1993. The movie follows the story of three witches who are resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts. It has since become a beloved staple of the holiday season, with fans eagerly rewatching it year after year.

Who are Allison and Max?

Allison, played actress Vinessa Shaw, is a love interest for Max, the film’s protagonist portrayed actor Omri Katz. Allison is a smart and resourceful character who helps Max and his younger sister, Dani, in their quest to defeat the witches.

Will Allison and Max return in Hocus Pocus 2?

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that neither Allison nor Max will be returning for Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel, which is set to be released on Disney+, will feature a new cast and a fresh storyline. While it may be disappointing for fans who were hoping to see the original characters back in action, the new film promises to bring its own magic and excitement.

FAQ:

Q: Why aren’t Allison and Max returning for Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The decision to introduce a new cast and storyline was made the filmmakers to give the sequel a fresh and unique feel.

Q: Will any of the original cast members be returning?

A: While Allison and Max won’t be making a comeback, it has been confirmed that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

Q: When will Hocus Pocus 2 be released?

A: The release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has not been announced yet. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates from Disney+.

In conclusion, while Allison and Max won’t be returning for Hocus Pocus 2, fans can still look forward to the return of the Sanderson sisters and a new cast of characters. The sequel is sure to bring its own brand of Halloween magic and capture the hearts of audiences once again.