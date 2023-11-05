Are all TVs now smart TVs?

In today’s fast-paced world, technology is constantly evolving, and our television sets are no exception. Gone are the days when TVs were simply used to watch broadcast channels or play DVDs. With the rise of smart TVs, our viewing experience has been revolutionized. But are all TVs now smart TVs? Let’s delve into this question and explore the world of television technology.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in software applications. This allows users to access a wide range of online content, such as streaming services, social media platforms, and web browsing, directly from their TV screens. Smart TVs often come with a user-friendly interface and remote control, making it easy to navigate through various apps and services.

Are all TVs now smart TVs?

No, not all TVs are smart TVs. While smart TVs have gained popularity in recent years, there are still many traditional televisions available on the market. These non-smart TVs, also known as standard or basic TVs, do not have internet connectivity or built-in apps. They rely on external devices, such as streaming boxes or game consoles, to access online content.

Why choose a smart TV?

Smart TVs offer numerous advantages over traditional TVs. They provide a convenient all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for additional devices. With a smart TV, you can stream your favorite shows and movies directly from popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also browse the internet, check your social media accounts, and even play games without the need for a separate device.

Can I make my non-smart TV smart?

Yes, you can transform your non-smart TV into a smart TV using external devices such as streaming sticks, set-top boxes, or media players. These devices connect to your TV’s HDMI port and provide internet connectivity and access to various apps and streaming services. Examples of popular devices include Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku Streaming Stick, and Apple TV.

In conclusion, while smart TVs have become increasingly popular, not all TVs are smart TVs. Traditional televisions without internet connectivity and built-in apps are still available for those who prefer a simpler viewing experience. However, if you desire the convenience and versatility of accessing online content directly from your TV, a smart TV or external streaming device is the way to go.