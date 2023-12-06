Are all the Kapoors related?

Introduction

The Kapoor surname is synonymous with the Indian film industry, with several prominent actors and filmmakers bearing this name. From the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor to the current heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor family has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. However, with so many Kapoors in the limelight, it’s natural to wonder if they are all related. Let’s delve into this intriguing question and unravel the Kapoor family tree.

The Kapoor Family Tree

The Kapoor family is indeed a sprawling dynasty, but not all Kapoors in the film industry are directly related. The lineage can be traced back to Prithviraj Kapoor, who founded the famous Prithvi Theatre and acted in numerous Hindi films. Prithviraj had three sons: Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Shammi Kapoor. These three brothers went on to establish themselves as iconic actors in their own right.

Extended Kapoor Connections

While the immediate Kapoor family is well-known, there are other Kapoors in the industry who are not directly related to the legendary trio. For instance, Rishi Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor, married Neetu Singh, who was not a Kapoor birth. Their children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are thus part of the Kapoor family through their father’s lineage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor related to the legendary Kapoors?

A: Yes, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor, who is the son of Raj Kapoor. They are, therefore, part of the Kapoor family.

Q: Is Anil Kapoor related to the Kapoors of Bollywood?

A: Yes, Anil Kapoor is the son of Surinder Kapoor, who was a cousin of Prithviraj Kapoor. Thus, Anil Kapoor is a distant relative of the Kapoor family.

Q: Are Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor part of the Kapoor family?

A: Yes, Sonam and Arjun Kapoor are the children of Anil Kapoor, making them part of the Kapoor family.

Conclusion

While the Kapoor surname is prevalent in the Indian film industry, not all Kapoors are directly related. The Kapoor family tree primarily stems from Prithviraj Kapoor and his three sons, Raj, Shashi, and Shammi Kapoor. However, through marriages and extended connections, several other actors and actresses have become part of the Kapoor family. So, the next time you see a Kapoor on the silver screen, you can now appreciate the intricate web of relationships that bind them together.