Are ABC and Fox owned the same company?

In the world of media conglomerates, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of which companies own which networks. One question that often arises is whether ABC and Fox are owned the same company. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

The Ownership of ABC and Fox

No, ABC and Fox are not owned the same company. ABC, which stands for the American Broadcasting Company, is owned The Walt Disney Company. Disney acquired ABC in 1996, making it a subsidiary of the entertainment giant. ABC has a long history in the television industry and is known for its diverse programming, including news, dramas, comedies, and reality shows.

On the other hand, Fox is owned Fox Corporation. This company was formed in 2019 after the Walt Disney Company acquired most of 21st Century Fox, including the film and television studios. However, the Fox Broadcasting Company, which includes the Fox network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, was not included in the deal and remains under the ownership of Fox Corporation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is ABC News the same as Fox News?

A: No, ABC News and Fox News are two separate news organizations. ABC News is the news division of the ABC network, while Fox News is a separate cable news channel owned Fox Corporation.

Q: Are there any connections between ABC and Fox?

A: While ABC and Fox are not owned the same company, they do have some connections. For example, both networks are part of the “Big Four” television networks in the United States, along with CBS and NBC. Additionally, ABC and Fox have collaborated on certain projects in the past, such as co-producing the hit medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Q: Who owns Fox Corporation?

A: Fox Corporation is owned the Murdoch family, with Rupert Murdoch serving as the executive chairman and his son Lachlan Murdoch as the CEO.

In conclusion, ABC and Fox are not owned the same company. ABC is owned The Walt Disney Company, while Fox is owned Fox Corporation. Although they are separate entities, both networks play significant roles in the television industry and provide viewers with a wide range of programming options.