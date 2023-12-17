Are 120Hz TVs actually 120Hz?

In the world of television technology, the term “Hz” refers to the refresh rate of a TV screen. It indicates how many times per second the image on the screen is refreshed. A higher refresh rate generally results in smoother motion and a more immersive viewing experience. One of the most common refresh rates advertised TV manufacturers is 120Hz. But are these TVs truly capable of displaying content at 120 frames per second?

What does 120Hz mean?

Before delving into the question at hand, let’s clarify what “120Hz” actually means. Hertz (Hz) is a unit of frequency that measures the number of cycles per second. In the context of TVs, it represents the number of times the screen refreshes in one second. Therefore, a 120Hz TV should theoretically refresh the image on the screen 120 times per second.

The truth behind 120Hz TVs

While it may seem logical to assume that a TV labeled as “120Hz” is indeed capable of displaying content at that refresh rate, the reality is often different. Many TVs on the market today use a technique called “motion interpolation” to artificially increase the frame rate of the content being displayed. This technique creates additional frames between the original frames, resulting in smoother motion. However, it does not necessarily mean that the TV is truly capable of displaying content at 120 frames per second.

FAQ

Q: So, are 120Hz TVs a marketing gimmick?

A: Not necessarily. While some TVs may use motion interpolation to simulate a higher refresh rate, there are also TVs that can genuinely display content at 120 frames per second.

Q: How can I tell if a TV is truly 120Hz?

A: One way to determine if a TV is truly 120Hz is to check if it supports a video input signal with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, you can look for features like “native 120Hz” or “true 120Hz” in the TV’s specifications.

Q: Does a higher refresh rate always mean better picture quality?

A: Not necessarily. While a higher refresh rate can result in smoother motion, other factors such as resolution, color accuracy, and contrast ratio also play a significant role in determining picture quality.

In conclusion, not all TVs labeled as “120Hz” are capable of displaying content at that refresh rate. Some TVs use motion interpolation to simulate a higher frame rate, while others can genuinely handle 120 frames per second. To ensure you’re getting the desired refresh rate, it’s essential to carefully review the TV’s specifications and look for features like “native 120Hz.”