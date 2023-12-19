Archies Launches Festive Social Media Campaign: Sharing the Joy of Giving

Archies, a popular brand known for heartfelt expressions, is excited to announce its festive social media campaign, #ArchiesJoyfulGiving. The campaign aims to spread joy and warmth encouraging followers to share their cherished Archies gift memories and participate in a week-long celebration of surprises. From December 16th to December 25th, 2023, Archies invites its community to take a trip down memory lane and share their most treasured Archies gift moments.

The #ArchiesJoyfulGiving campaign seeks to create a nostalgic and heartwarming thread of joyful moments, fostering a sense of community and connection during this special time of the year. Executive Director, Varun Moolchandani, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating that Archies is not just a brand but a part of cherished memories. He believes that the campaign is a celebration of the joy Archies brings into people’s lives.

As part of the campaign, Archies has unveiled a surprise product or offer each day for the 7 days leading up to Christmas. This strategy aims to create anticipation and excitement among followers, making each day a delightful surprise for the community. Participants in the campaign also have the opportunity to win exciting Archies gifts, adding an extra layer of joy to their holiday celebrations.

Archies encourages everyone to use the hashtag #ArchiesJoyfulGiving when sharing their stories on social media platforms. By doing so, the community can come together and celebrate the spirit of giving during this festive season.

Archies Limited is a leading player in India’s social expression industry, with a market share of over 60% in the organized sector. The brand has evolved from a cards-only company to a comprehensive enterprise that caters to the diverse needs of its customers. Archies’ commitment to capturing and celebrating life’s moments has made it a trusted name in the hearts of millions.

In conclusion, with the launch of #ArchiesJoyfulGiving, Archies aims to bring happiness and fond memories to its followers during the holiday season. Through a week-long celebration, surprise offerings, and the sharing of personal stories, the campaign creates a sense of community and fosters the spirit of giving.