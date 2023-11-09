Archer Materials Advances Biochip Design for Quantum Computing and Medical Diagnostics

Archer Materials Limited (known as Archer), a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, is making significant strides in the fields of quantum computing and medical diagnostics. In a recent achievement, Archer has successfully validated its first-generation Biochip graphene field effect transistor (gFET) design through a multi-project wafer (MPW) run in collaboration with a German foundry partner.

Unlike previous endeavors, this joint fabrication marks the first time Archer has worked closely with an external foundry partner. While the final fabrication processes were executed in-house the Australian-based company, the initial stages of design submission and MPW-run took place in Germany.

The MPW-produced gFETs were skillfully manufactured on a 6-inch wafer and subsequently divided into individual chips. To clarify, an MPW involves imprinting Archer’s device design onto a small region of a wafer alongside designs from other companies. The gFET devices underwent thorough measurements and performed as anticipated, effectively demonstrating liquid gating. Furthermore, they proved to be compatible with Archer’s Biochip system platform.

This recent accomplishment closely follows Archer’s validation of advanced Biochip gFET designs for multiplexing, which took place during a whole four-inch wafer run conducted a commercial foundry partner in the Netherlands. The MPW and whole wafer gFET fabrication processes are crucial for Archer’s commitment to ensuring the scalability and manufacturing process of Biochip graphene devices. The data collected from these runs will be instrumental in evaluating foundries that align best with Archer’s innovative technology.

Archer’s team of experts spearheaded the design of the first-generation gFET devices. As the company moves forward, it continues fruitful discussions with commercial foundry partners to secure future semiconductor product manufacturing capabilities. These partnerships are integral to supporting the technological advancement of the Biochip and further plans for device design validations.

Dr. Mohammad Choucair, CEO of Archer, expressed enthusiasm regarding the first-generation Biochip gFET device design validation. He highlighted the potential of Archer’s Biochip, referring to it as a “lab-on-a-chip” technology capable of detecting multiple disease samples simultaneously and generating valuable data analytics. Driven these breakthroughs, Archer is playing a significant role in the transformative digital revolution occurring in the global medical diagnostics industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a Biochip gFET?

2. What is a multi-project wafer (MPW) run?

3. Where was the first-generation Biochip gFET design validated?

4. What are the potential applications of Archer’s Biochip technology?

