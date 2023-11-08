Archer Makes Major Breakthrough in Disease Testing with Single-Chip Multiplexing

Archer, a pioneering biotech company, has achieved a significant milestone in disease testing with its breakthrough in single-chip multiplexing. By integrating four advanced graphene field-effect transistors (gFETs) as sensors into their innovative Biochip platform, Archer has successfully demonstrated the ability to test for multiple diseases on a single chip simultaneously.

The previous generation of Archer’s Biochip system could only activate one sensor at a time, but the latest hardware and software advancements have enabled the readout of signals from all four gFET sensors at once. This represents a significant leap forward in the company’s capabilities.

Furthermore, the new Biochip system offers automated, hands-free operation integrating liquid handling automation and data acquisition. Archer’s custom software provides real-time display of both single and time series measurements from the four gFET sensors, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of disease testing.

Dr. Mohammad Choucair, CEO of Archer, expressed his excitement about this achievement, stating, “Archer is now able to detect signals from multiple graphene sensors and liquid samples simultaneously on a single chip. This is a crucial step towards our goal of sensing multiple disease samples at once. Our progress in multiplexing detection, combined with the support of our commercial foundry partners, will revolutionize the function and operation of our Biochip in targeting biologically relevant molecules.”

The potential impact of this breakthrough is immense. By bringing disease testing from the lab onto a chip, Archer aims to improve access to healthcare, particularly for underserved populations. This technology has the potential to enhance patient outcomes enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

While Archer’s single-chip multiplexing technology is still in the development stage, the company’s progress signifies a promising future for disease testing. With continued advancements, Archer is set to make a significant contribution to the field of healthcare diagnostics, revolutionizing the way diseases are detected and treated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is single-chip multiplexing?

Single-chip multiplexing refers to the capability of using multiple sensors on a single chip to perform simultaneous testing or measurements.

2. What are gFET sensors?

gFET sensors, or graphene field-effect transistors, are sensors made of graphene material that can detect various signals or substances.

3. How does Archer’s Biochip system work?

Archer’s Biochip system integrates gFET sensors and advanced hardware and software to enable the detection of diseases on a single chip. The system offers automated operation and real-time measurements.

4. What are the benefits of single-chip multiplexing in disease testing?

Single-chip multiplexing enhances the efficiency and accuracy of disease testing enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple diseases on a single chip. This technology has the potential to improve access to healthcare and patient outcomes.

(Source: Graphene-Info)