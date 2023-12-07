Newly Discovered Stone Age Cemetery Unveils Insights into Early European Burial Practices

Archaeologists have made an intriguing discovery in Lapland, Finland, unearthing a prehistoric site believed to be a Stone Age cemetery dating back approximately 6,500 years. Named Tainiaro, the site holds the potential to reshape our understanding of the history of Northern Europe if confirmed as a burial ground. Notably, it would also become the northernmost Stone Age cemetery in the world.

Initially, in 1959, workers stumbled upon stone tools in the vicinity of Simo, located just 50 miles south of the Arctic Circle and near the northern edge of the Baltic Sea. Over the years, partial excavations at Tainiaro unearthed thousands of artifacts such as stone tools, pottery, and animal bones. However, the absence of skeletal remains prevented a conclusive identification of the site as a cemetery.

Recently, a team of archaeologists revisited the site and published their findings in the archaeological journal Antiquity. By examining the contents and sizes of over 100 pits found at Tainiaro, the researchers determined that at least 44 of them could have been used as burial sites. The rounded-edge rectangular shape of the pits, coupled with traces of red ochre and various artifacts, indicated their potential role as graves.

Despite the lack of preserved skeletal material, the discovery raises questions about the burial customs and subsistence practices of prehistoric societies in the subarctic region of Northern Europe. The Tainiaro site may signify one of the largest Stone Age cemeteries in the area.

Aki Hakonen, the lead archaeologist from the University of Oulu in Finland, explains that while no human remains were found, similar burial pit shapes in other regions suggest that the deceased in Tainiaro might have been buried on their sides or backs, with bent knees. The use of furs and sealskin wraps, along with the incorporation of red ochre and grave goods, could have been part of the burial rituals.

Excavations have only scratched the surface of Tainiaro, with larger-scale investigations yet to be undertaken. As more graves may await discovery, it is possible that the cemetery’s total count could surpass 200.

While the challenge of acidic soil in Finland has prevented the preservation of organic remains throughout the centuries, the study of Tainiaro’s pit outlines and inner traces offers valuable insights into the burial practices of Europe’s early civilizations. Further research and excavations at this Stone Age cemetery promise to uncover more secrets of our ancient past.