17,000-Year-Old Paleolithic Dwelling Found in La Garma Cave, Spain

Archaeologists in northern Spain have made an exciting discovery – evidence of a Paleolithic dwelling that dates back 16,800 years. The dwelling was found within the La Garma cave complex in Cantabria, which is known for its remarkable rock art and Paleolithic remains. This latest finding is considered one of the best-preserved dwellings of its kind in the world.

The well-preserved foundations of the dwelling, which occupy an oval space of around 54 square feet, were made up of stone blocks and stalagmites. It is believed that the structure of the hut was supported a framework of sticks and animal skins. The researchers also found evidence of a small bonfire in the center of the dwelling, along with various remains left behind the hunter-gatherers who lived there. These included antler and bone instruments, as well as tools used for fur working and stone tool production.

During their investigations, the archaeologists documented over 4,600 objects, including bones of deer, horses, and bison, as well as flint pieces, needles, and shells of marine mollusks. They also discovered decorated bones, such as a pierced bone of an aurochs with an engraved representation of the animal. Several pendants that may have been worn the inhabitants of the dwelling were also found.

While it is unlikely that the La Garma dwelling was a permanent residence, the researchers believe that it could have served as a site where different groups gathered for special occasions. This aligns with the theory that Paleolithic humans lived in small, mobile bands that moved from place to place.

The La Garma cave complex has provided valuable insight into human activity spanning over 300,000 years, from the Paleolithic era to the Middle Ages. It is considered a unique archaeological site and forms part of a network of caves in northern Spain that holds UNESCO World Heritage status.

Overall, this discovery provides an exceptional glimpse into the lives of prehistoric humans and adds to our understanding of the organization of domestic space during the late Ice Age.