Oldest Known Ship Burial in Scandinavia Challenges Viking Age Narrative

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of the Nordic region’s history. In a recent investigation of the “Herlaugshagen” burial mound in central Norway, researchers uncovered evidence of a ship burial dating back to around A.D. 700, predating the Viking Age. This find suggests that the tradition of burying people in large ships started much earlier than previously believed.

Geir Grønnesby, an archaeologist at the NTNU University Museum and project manager for the dig, remarks that this dating throws the whole tradition of ship burials into a new light. It indicates that people from this region were skilled seafarers and capable of constructing substantial ships long before the Viking Age. The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that it challenges the narrative of the Viking raids being the main catalyst for the Viking Age.

According to Grønnesby, the beginning of the Viking Age is typically associated with the raids on England in the late 8th century. However, the exact origins and reasons behind these raids have long been debated. Recent findings in the Herlaugshagen burial mound could potentially shed fresh insights on the history of the region during the transition between the Merovingian period and the Viking Age.

The burial mound’s location along a shipping route highlights its importance. Archaeologist Lars Forseth suggests that trading goods were transported along this route, possibly over great distances. This aligns with evidence of whetstone trade between Trøndelag, where the mound is situated, and the continent, starting from the mid-700s. The strategic position of the mound and its connection to trade further emphasizes its significance as a symbol of power and wealth.

One intriguing question that remains is whether there is a connection between the ruling class at Vendel and Valsgärde in Sweden and the people who constructed the Herlaugshagen burial mound. Further investigation into other burial mounds in the area may shed light on these connections and the broader significance of ship burials in this region.

In conclusion, the discovery of the oldest known ship burial in Scandinavia challenges our understanding of the Viking Age. This early ship burial indicates a higher level of shipbuilding technology and maritime competence in the Nordic region than previously thought. By unraveling the mysteries of the Herlaugshagen burial mound, archaeologists may uncover hidden connections that reshape our understanding of this pivotal era in Nordic history.