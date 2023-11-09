Arcane: Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

After a successful first season, fans of the animated series “Arcane” can now mark their calendars for the highly anticipated Season 2. During Netflix’s annual Geeked Week, it was revealed that the “League of Legends”-inspired show will return in the fall of 2024.

Like its predecessor, Season 2 of “Arcane” will be produced Riot Games, the studio behind the popular online battle arena video game “League of Legends.” The animation will once again be handled Fortiche Productions, ensuring a seamless continuation of the visually stunning series. The talented team responsible for the show’s inception, Christian Linke and Alex Yee, will reprise their roles as creators, while Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck will serve as executive producers.

Excitingly, fan-favorite characters will be returning as well. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Prunell, and Katie Leung will reprise their roles as Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn Kiramman respectively, promising to captivate audiences once again with their incredible performances.

“Arcane” tells the story of two sisters, Vi and Jinx, embroiled in a world-changing conflict within the steampunk universe of “League of Legends.” The series struck a chord with viewers upon its premiere, receiving widespread acclaim for its immersive world-building, top-notch voice acting, thrilling action sequences, poignant music, and emotional depth. It currently holds a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to its critical success, “Arcane” made history becoming the first streaming show ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Its remarkable achievements also extend to winning the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Broadcast Production.

As one of the highest-rated video game adaptations to date, “Arcane” solidifies its place alongside other renowned adaptations such as “The Last of Us,” “Castlevania,” “Detective Pikachu,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the “Resident Evil” movies.

The second season of “Arcane” promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the lives of its beloved characters, raising the stakes and pushing the boundaries of storytelling. Fans can expect nothing less than an epic continuation of the captivating and visually stunning journey that has made “Arcane” a standout series.

