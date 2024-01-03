Arbaaz Khan Ties the Knot with Makeup Artist Sshura Khan, Unfollows Malaika Arora on Instagram

In a private ceremony held on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai, Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan exchanged vows with makeup artist Sshura Khan. The event was graced several renowned personalities, including Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Rasha Thadani.

After their divorce in May 2017, it seems like Arbaaz Khan has made a decision to unfollow his ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram. While reports suggest this action was taken after his wedding with Sshura, Malaika continues to follow him on the platform. This move reminds us of a similar incident back in 2017 when Arbaaz initially unfollowed Malaika following their separation but later retracted that decision.

The newly married couple, Arbaaz and Sshura, have been thrilling their fans sharing posts and glimpses from their wedding on various social media platforms, showcasing their joyous moments.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she has been together for over four years. They publicly acknowledged their love for each other in 2019.

During a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika discussed the topic of her potential second marriage. Responding to Farah Khan’s playful question about her plans for a wedding in 2024, Malaika light-heartedly expressed her openness to consider any proposal that comes her way. She mentioned that if someone were to ask her, she would “hundred percent” get married again, signifying her willingness to move on.