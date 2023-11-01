The Impact of Social Media Addiction on Arab Youth Mental Wellbeing

A recent study conducted SixthFactor Consulting, as part of the 15th annual Arab Youth Survey commissioned ASDA’A BCW, has shed light on the concerning impact of social media addiction on the mental wellbeing of Arab youth. The survey delves into the lifestyle choices of Gen Z and Millennials across the Middle East and uncovers some startling statistics.

One of the key findings of the study is that a staggering 74% of young Arabs struggle to break away from excessive social media usage. This addiction takes a toll on their mental health, with approximately 61% of respondents acknowledging that their mental wellbeing suffers as a result. This highlights the need for greater awareness and support in addressing the negative consequences of social media addiction.

When asked about their preferred social media channels, Facebook emerged as the top choice for 18% of respondents, followed closely Instagram (17%), WhatsApp (16%), YouTube (13%), TikTok (12%), SnapChat (11%), X (8%), and LinkedIn (4%). These platforms have become an integral part of young Arabs’ lives, driving social interactions, news consumption, and even career aspirations.

The survey also reveals an interesting shift in news consumption patterns among Arab youth. While social media remains the primary source of news for 61% of respondents, there has been a notable decline from the previous year when almost 80% relied on social media for news. Television remains the second most favored source, with 45% of young Arabs turning to this traditional medium. Notably, TV is also the most trusted source of news for this demographic, highlighting the need for a more discerning approach to information on social media.

Furthermore, the study highlights the paradoxical relationship between social media addiction and aspirations for social media fame. Despite struggling to disconnect from these platforms, many young Arabs are enticed the allure of becoming social media influencers. This phenomenon underscores the need to address the mismatch between career aspirations and the demand for professions in technology, medicine, and engineering, which are crucial for the region’s future growth and development.

In order to tackle these issues, it is vital for the MENA region to focus on vocational training and quality education, providing young men and women with the necessary skills for the jobs of the future. Additionally, a comprehensive approach involving mental health support and digital literacy programs can help young Arabs strike a balance between their online and offline lives, ultimately safeguarding their mental wellbeing.

