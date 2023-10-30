New Article: Renowned Arab-Israeli Actor Faces Charges over Social Media Posts

A prominent Arab-Israeli actor, Maisa Abdel Hadi, is facing serious charges that include “incitement to terrorism” due to her controversial social media posts expressing support for a recent attack Hamas on Israel. The justice officials have confirmed this development, shedding light on the potential legal consequences of her actions.

Abdel Hadi, known for her roles in various series, films, and plays, found herself in hot water after she shared a picture on Instagram depicting an elderly Israeli woman being abducted the militant group Hamas. Accompanying the image, she wrote a striking comment that suggested the woman was embarking on the adventure of her lifetime, using laughter emojis to emphasize her sarcasm.

Furthermore, Abdel Hadi made an apparent endorsement of the abductor stating, “our youths are good.” Later, she posted another photo showing a bulldozer breaking through the fence that separates the Gaza Strip and Israel, comparing it to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 with the caption, “Let’s go Berlin-style.”

Adding to the controversy, the actor reached out to her friends in a WhatsApp group, asking if they had heard the “good news” about the attack. She proceeded to share specific details about the abductions and the attack on southern Israel orchestrated Hamas.

The Justice Ministry asserts that in her Instagram “stories,” which have garnered a following of 27,000 people, Abdel Hadi not only expressed sympathy, encouragement, and support for acts of terror but also potentially created an environment in which such acts could occur. As a result, she is additionally charged with “identifying with a terror group.”

These charges filed against Maisa Abdel Hadi at the Nazareth district court mark the 30th case filed since the beginning of the conflict in which individuals have faced legal consequences over similar circumstances. Israeli-Arabs, who comprise approximately a fifth of Israel’s population, continue to navigate the complex dynamics of their identity and the challenges that arise from this ongoing conflict.

