New Augmented Reality Experience Snapchat: Join the Rolling Stones on Stage!

Snapchat has once again revolutionized the way we experience music with its latest collaboration with legendary rock band, the Rolling Stones. In partnership with Snapchat’s Paris-based AR studio, the band has created an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience called the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens to celebrate the release of their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

This groundbreaking AR experience transports users onto a virtual concert stage, where they can witness the energy and power of the Rolling Stones live performance. The stage comes to life with vibrant visuals and 3D Bitmoji avatars of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, as they rock out to one of their latest tracks, Angry.

But what makes this experience truly unique is the opportunity for Snapchat users to join the Rolling Stones on stage. By incorporating their own Bitmoji avatar, fans can watch themselves dance and groove alongside the augmented reality versions of the band members. It’s a thrilling and surreal feeling, as the line between the physical world and the virtual realm blurs.

To further enhance the experience, Snapchat has introduced exclusive virtual merchandise available for users’ Bitmoji avatars. Fans can now dress up their Bitmoji in a special Rolling Stones band t-shirt, found under the Band Tees section when customizing their avatar’s outfit. This virtual merch allows fans to showcase their love for the Rolling Stones in a whole new way.

The Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens represents an exciting fusion of music, technology, and personal expression. Snapchat continues to push the boundaries of augmented reality, providing fans with unforgettable experiences that bridge the gap between the digital and physical realms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I access the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens?

A: To access the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens, open Snapchat, tap on the camera screen, then scanning the relevant Snapcode or searching for the lens using keywords like “Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show.”

Q: Can I use the Bitmoji Show Lens with any Rolling Stones song?

A: Currently, the Bitmoji Show Lens features the Rolling Stones’ track “Angry” from their album Hackney Diamonds. However, Snapchat may introduce more songs in the future to expand the AR experience.

Q: Can I share my Bitmoji Show Lens experience with others?

A: Yes! Snapchat allows you to share your Bitmoji Show Lens experience with friends saving the video or picture and sending it as a Snap or posting it on your Story.

Q: Is the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens available worldwide?

A: Yes, the Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show Lens is available globally for all Snapchat users to enjoy. Simply ensure your Snapchat app is up-to-date to access the latest features and experiences.