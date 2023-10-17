Aquinas Catholic Girls Cross Country Team Qualifies for State Championships

The Aquinas Catholic girls cross country team, led senior Gianna Frasher, has earned a spot at the NSAA Class D State Cross Country Championships for the third year in a row. At the District D-1 meet held at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, the Monarchs clinched the district title with a score of 22 points, just two points ahead of the runner-up, Tri County.

Frasher, who has been in exceptional form this season, won the gold medal at the district meet with an impressive time of 19 minutes, 55.6 seconds. Her sister, Miriam Frasher, also had a strong performance, finishing with the sixth-fastest time of 20:43.4. Lydia Meysenburg narrowly missed out on a medal, coming in 16th with a time of 22:07. Katie Burwell and Sydney Hartman placed 22nd and 39th, respectively, with times of 23:37 and 25:21.

Aquinas Catholic’s head coach, John Svec, praised the team’s performance at the district meet and emphasized the need for them to perform even better at the state championships. Svec highlighted Gianna Frasher’s exceptional focus and leadership as a senior, stating that she has been running in a “zone” that she has worked hard to achieve.

The Aquinas Catholic girls cross country team has consistently been a strong competitor in recent years, and their qualification for the state championships is a testament to their hard work and talent. The team will now prepare for the upcoming NSAA Class D State Cross Country Championships, where they will aim to showcase their skills and compete for top honors.

