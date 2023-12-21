Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Mixed Reactions and High Expectations

Critics and bloggers/influencers are eagerly awaiting the embargo to be lifted on their opinions of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but early social media reactions from overseas screenings have already started to surface. While the reactions so far might be leaning towards the mixed/negative side, it’s important to remember that more opinions are yet to come.

Some social media posts highlight the exceptional visuals and action sequences of the film, praising director James Wan for crafting another visual feast. However, critics and fans have expressed disappointment in the script and dialogue, which have been heavily criticized for being inconsistent and filled with missed jokes. Some even pointed out the mediocre acting and lazy dialogue as the film’s flaws.

On the other hand, there are still positive aspects to the film that some viewers have highlighted. The improved story, impressive visuals, and a compelling villain have been mentioned as redeeming qualities of the sequel. Despite its flaws, it remains a decent addition to the DC Extended Universe.

One particular highlight has been Amber Heard’s portrayal of Mera, who reportedly steals the show with her performance. Many viewers praised her performance as co-lead alongside Patrick Wilson’s Orm, highlighting her significant role in the film. However, some have also criticized the post-credit scene, calling it “stupid” and revealing no cameos or multiverse connections.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promises an exciting battle between Black Manta and Aquaman, with Black Manta wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident. To defeat him, Aquaman must seek an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm. Together, they must protect their kingdom, Aquaman’s family, and the world from irreversible destruction.

As the movie swims into theaters on December 21, expectations are high, and fans are eager to see if it lives up to the hype. Whether you decide to see it on opening weekend or wait for more reviews to roll in, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is sure to make a splash in the superhero genre.