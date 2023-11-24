Indigenous Television Network Calls for Funding Contributions from Online Streaming Services to Support Indigenous Stories

The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) is advocating for online streaming services to be obliged to contribute funding to the Canadian broadcasting system. The network highlights the growing scarcity of resources, which is making it increasingly challenging to showcase Indigenous stories. APTN proposes the establishment of a “Services of Exceptional Importance Fund” to aid in preserving cultural identity through its programming while promoting reconciliation and Indigenous content and languages.

In response to Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, which aims to update federal legislation to mandate digital platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok to contribute to and promote Canadian content, the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) is conducting public consultations. The ongoing three-week hearing explores the contributions that traditional broadcasters and online streaming services should make in supporting Canadian and Indigenous content.

Considering the possibility of achieving a level playing field with local companies already required to support Canadian content, the CRTC is examining whether streaming services should make an initial contribution to the Canadian content system.

Monika Ille, the CEO of APTN, emphasizes the crucial role the network plays in diversifying the industry presenting perspectives that are often underrepresented other networks and catering to audiences that are underserved.

By urging online streaming services to contribute to the Canadian broadcasting system, APTN aims to ensure that Indigenous stories continue to be told and remain an integral part of the Canadian cultural landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is APTNT advocating for funding contributions from online streaming services?



A: APTN believes that the involvement of online streaming services in funding the Canadian broadcasting system is essential to overcome the scarcity of resources and to continue showcasing Indigenous stories.

Q: What is the purpose of the proposed “Services of Exceptional Importance Fund”?



A: The fund aims to support APTN’s goal of maintaining cultural identity through its programming fostering reconciliation and promoting Indigenous content and languages.

Q: What is the current focus of the CRTC’s consultations?



A: The CRTC is conducting public consultations to determine the contributions that both traditional broadcasters and online streaming services should make in supporting Canadian and Indigenous content.

Q: How does APTN contribute to diversifying the industry?



A: APTN plays a crucial role in presenting perspectives that are often underrepresented other networks while catering to audiences that are not always well-served.

Q: What is the significance of the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11)?



A: The Online Streaming Act aims to update federal legislation to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok to contribute to and promote Canadian content.