The Call for Funding Diversity: APTN Advocates for Contributions from Online Streaming Services

The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) is rallying for online streaming services to contribute financial resources to support the Canadian broadcasting system. As resources dwindle, it becomes increasingly challenging to share Indigenous stories and maintain cultural identity. APTN proposed the creation of a “Services of Exceptional Importance Fund” to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) panel. This fund would enable APTN to continue promoting meaningful Indigenous content and languages, which are pivotal to achieving reconciliation and upholding cultural values.

The ongoing three-week hearing the CRTC focuses on determining the contributions required from both traditional broadcasters and online streaming services in supporting Canadian and Indigenous content. With their plea to the CRTC, APTN emphasized the fundamental role of Indigenous media in fostering diversity and breaking stereotypes.

While Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, received royal assent in April to ensure digital platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok contribute to and promote Canadian content, further decisions need to be made about the initial contribution from streaming services. The CRTC explores whether these services should provide an initial contribution to the Canadian content system to level the playing field with local companies already mandated to support Canadian content.

Monika Ille, APTN’s chief executive, emphasized the financial struggles faced APTN and other broadcasters as they adapt to an evolving landscape. Despite an increase in ratings and web traffic, the network lacks the resources necessary to lead in producing high-quality Indigenous content. APTN is eager to support more programming but lacks the means to do so.

APTN proposes the Services of Exceptional Importance Fund to subsidize organizations like itself, which cater to underserved audiences. Additionally, APTN supports the idea of direct funding for news programming through financial contributions from online streamers. The goal is to ensure that accurate and comprehensive coverage of Indigenous communities is possible, despite the financial strains of accessing remote regions.

The resounding call for funding from online streaming services offers a unique opportunity to empower more voices from diverse communities and maintain the momentum of Indigenous storytelling. It is critical to provide the means and resources necessary for APTN and similar organizations to sustain and grow, especially in this era of reconciliation.

(Source: The Canadian Press)