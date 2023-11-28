Paris Mayor Embraces WhatsApp for Communication

After making a dramatic exit from Twitter, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has turned to a new platform for communication – WhatsApp. Hidalgo had quietly created her news channel on WhatsApp two weeks prior to leaving Twitter, and it was inaugurated with a welcome message on November 28.

WhatsApp’s new feature, the channel tool, allows users to create a thread of publications that anyone can subscribe to. This functionality is similar to what the Telegram app offers. Hidalgo expressed her intentions for the channel, stating, “Here, I want to share with you, in moderation, both my favorites and my complaints, as well as a recap of my news.”

One of the key advantages of WhatsApp channels is that they do not allow responses to messages, thus avoiding insults and criticisms. Users can only react to posts using six available emojis.

The move to WhatsApp comes the day after Hidalgo’s departure from Twitter, which she described as a “vast global sewer,” particularly following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. According to Hidalgo’s spokesperson, her Twitter account will be closed soon.

“To remain true to my convictions and engagement, I am leaving Twitter today,” Hidalgo emphasized, noting that she will continue to be active on other social media platforms where respectful exchanges still exist. In addition to WhatsApp, Hidalgo maintains a presence on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

By embracing WhatsApp as a communication tool, Mayor Hidalgo seeks to expand her reach and engage with her audience in a more controlled and respectful environment. The move highlights the evolving landscape of social media platforms and the ever-changing strategies of public figures to connect with their constituents.

FAQs

What is the main advantage of WhatsApp channels?

WhatsApp channels do not allow responses to messages, ensuring a more positive and controlled communication environment.

Why did Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo leave Twitter?

Hidalgo described Twitter as a “vast global sewer” and decided to depart from the platform, citing the lack of respectful exchanges, particularly since Elon Musk’s involvement.

Which social media platforms does Anne Hidalgo currently use?

Besides WhatsApp, Hidalgo continues to be active on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.