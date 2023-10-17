WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Secure Biometric Authentication

WhatsApp has announced the upcoming integration of Passkeys, a new technology that allows users to log in to their accounts without traditional passwords. The Passkeys feature, currently being implemented in the Android version of WhatsApp, enables users to authenticate their accounts using biometric identification methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition. This alternative to traditional passwords provides a convenient and secure way for users to access their accounts.

Passkeys function as an alternative to the PIN codes generated through two-factor authentication systems. When a user logs in, the device creates a pair of encrypted keys — one private key stored on the device and one public key stored the application or website. To log in, the user simply needs to perform the same action they would use to unlock their device, such as using Face ID on an iPhone, Windows Hello on a PC, or the fingerprint sensor on an Android smartphone.

The development of Passkeys was led the Fast Identity Online Alliance (FIDO) and the World Wide Web Consortium. This technology has the potential to replace traditional passwords as a new authentication standard, provided it becomes compatible with a wide range of websites and applications.

Google, Apple, and Microsoft are leading the way in implementing this faster and more secure login process. In May 2022, these tech giants announced their collaboration to create the Passkeys system. Passkeys is already active in iOS 16, the operating system of iPhones, as well as in Windows 11.

The integration of Passkeys in the Android version of WhatsApp represents another step towards eliminating the reliance on traditional passwords. With biometric authentication, users can enjoy a seamless and secure login experience on their favorite messaging platform.

Sources:

– Fast Identity Online Alliance (FIDO)

– World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)