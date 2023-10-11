Social Media Becomes a Lifeline for Americans During Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, Americans are turning to social media platforms like WhatsApp for updates and to connect with loved ones in the region. Bar Pereg, a New Yorker, relied on WhatsApp to track her sisters as they fled from the rockets targeting Israel. Linda Mildwurf, from North Carolina, communicates constantly with her daughter, who serves as a “lone soldier” in the Israel Defense Forces. Itzik Elyahou, a California resident, was shocked to discover dozens of WhatsApp messages from friends and family in Israel after spending a weekend at a mindfulness retreat with limited internet access. Boris Meyerovich, an Israeli living in Texas, wakes up to notifications flooding his phone from WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram, describing the situation as “the darkest, darkest days of our lives.” Debbie Secan, who lived in Israel in her 20s, relies on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to stay connected with friends during the attacks.

While social media has provided a lifeline for communication during the conflict, it is also being flooded with misinformation. False stories and misleading videos are spreading on platforms like Facebook and Twitter, exacerbating the problem. Experts warn the public to be cautious when consuming content and to verify information from reputable sources. This isn’t the first time social media has been used to spread propaganda during a conflict, but managing misinformation has become increasingly challenging. The development of artificial intelligence could further complicate the situation and influence propaganda during prolonged conflicts.

As Claire Wardle, co-director of the Information Futures Lab at Brown University, points out, recent developments such as changes in verification processes social media platforms and layoffs in tech companies have made it more difficult to combat misinformation online. Wardle believes that platforms are not adequately prepared to address the challenges presented conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war. While social media has become a vital tool for Americans to connect with loved ones and stay informed, it is crucial to exercise caution and seek verified information from credible sources.

—

Sources:

– None.