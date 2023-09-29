Plans for ‘Instagram-Friendly’ Signature Bridge in Haverfordwest Expected to Get Approval

Pembrokeshire County Council’s application to demolish the existing footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside in Haverfordwest and replace it with a new ‘Instagram-friendly’ signature bridge is recommended for approval. The proposed bridge is part of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project, which aims to revitalize Haverfordwest.

The project, funded the Levelling Up Fund (LUF), includes not only the construction of the signature bridge but also public realm reconfiguration and enhancement, as well as repair and renovation of the former Cleddau Foundry building. The ‘Cultural Corridor’ created the signature bridge is described as a critical enabler of regeneration, amplifying the impact of investments in Haverfordwest Castle and other recent projects Pembrokeshire County Council.

The design of the new bridge is described as bold and contemporary, intentionally contrasting with its surroundings. It is expected to have a neutral to slightly positive impact on the character and appearance of the Conservation Area. High-quality materials will be used, and the proposed public realm enhancements and refurbishment of the former foundry building will be beneficial to the area.

Councillor Rhys Jordan previously referred to the new bridge as ‘Instagrammable’ when discussing its costs. Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Paul Miller, explained that the existing bridge needed replacement regardless of the regeneration works and that 90% of the cost was covered external grant funding. He clarified that he had not used the term ‘Instagrammable’ and was not on the platform himself.

Overall, the approval of the plans for the ‘Instagram-friendly’ signature bridge in Haverfordwest is expected to contribute to the town’s revitalization efforts and attract attention as a landmark structure within the townscape.

