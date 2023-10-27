Exploring the Vibrant Dining Scene in Superior, Wisconsin

Superior, Wisconsin is known for its vibrant dining scene, and one of the newest additions is Pedro’s Grill and Cantina. Located on Tower Avenue, Pedro’s offers a unique and authentic Mexican dining experience that has quickly become a local favorite. This exciting establishment is now applying for an alcohol beverage license to enhance its offerings and provide customers with an even more enjoyable experience.

Owned Aranda & Associates LLC, Pedro’s Grill and Cantina seeks to obtain an “ORIGINAL ‘CLASS B’ LIQUOR & CLASS ‘B’ BEER LICENSE.” This license will allow them to serve a wide variety of alcoholic beverages alongside their delicious food. Jose J. Alvarez, the agent of Aranda & Associates LLC, has submitted the application, and the license period is set to run from November 8, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, Pedro’s Grill and Cantina is poised to become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. The extensive menu features traditional Mexican dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and flavorful spices. From sizzling fajitas to mouth-watering enchiladas, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

