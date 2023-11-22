Cozzy Corner Restaurant: Where Comfort Food Meets Celebrity Appeal

Cozzy Corner Restaurant, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Appleton, Wisconsin, has become a go-to spot for both locals and celebrities alike. Since opening its doors on July 5, 2012, this family-owned establishment has gained a reputation for serving exceptional southern cuisine with a twist.

Owner Philip Bennett credits the success of Cozzy Corner to one key element: “Our great comfort food.” With a menu that boasts delectable dishes such as frog legs, catfish, fried chicken, and waffles, it’s no wonder that customers keep coming back for more. Bennett’s commitment to quality is evident in every bite, as he goes above and beyond to source the finest ingredients and create unique flavor profiles.

While Cozzy Corner has gained fame for its mouthwatering food, it has also become a favorite haunt for celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment. Notable guests include Green Bay Packers players De’Vondre Campbell, Caleb Jones, and former wide receiver Davante Adams. The restaurant has even garnered attention from rival teams like the Chicago Bears and Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not just athletes who frequent Cozzy Corner; Broadway stars from the cast of Hamilton and acclaimed actor Richard Thomas have also graced the establishment with their presence.

Customers flock to Cozzy Corner for the memorable dining experience it offers. Regular patron Scot Pageo attests to this, praising the restaurant’s Louisiana fries topped with red beans and sausage. He describes the service as outstanding and the food as one-of-a-kind. The cozy atmosphere and authentic Southern flavors make guests feel right at home.

Behind the scenes, Bennett and his dedicated team work tirelessly to ensure that every dish is crafted with care. From homemade breading to scratch-made sauces, Cozzy Corner’s commitment to quality shines through. Their hard work pays off when customers leave with contented smiles and full bellies.

Cozzy Corner Restaurant has indeed carved out a niche for itself in the Fox Valley, delivering a winning combination of comfort food and celebrity allure. Whether you’re craving soulful Southern classics or hoping to catch a glimpse of your favorite star, this charming restaurant is bound to exceed your expectations.

FAQ

Q: What makes Cozzy Corner Restaurant unique?

A: Cozzy Corner is known for its simple yet exceptional comfort food, including dishes like frog legs and catfish, that are hard to find elsewhere in the Fox Valley.

Q: Which celebrities have visited Cozzy Corner?

A: The restaurant has attracted a range of notable guests, including Green Bay Packers players, Chicago Bears players, cast members from Hamilton, and actor Richard Thomas.

Q: What sets Cozzy Corner apart from other restaurants in Appleton?

A: Cozzy Corner offers a cozy atmosphere, outstanding service, and an authentic Southern dining experience that makes customers feel right at home.

Q: Is everything at Cozzy Corner made from scratch?

A: Yes, the restaurant takes pride in creating all their dishes from scratch, using the finest ingredients and putting in the hard work to ensure top-notch quality.