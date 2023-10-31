Apple TV+’s Streaming Ambitions Require a Strong Library Play

Apple is making significant moves in the streaming industry, doubling the price of its subscription service, Apple TV+, and considering adding an ad-supported tier. These actions signal a serious commitment to the streaming space, dispelling rumors of the tech giant exiting the industry. However, while these strategic shifts are important, they fail to address the fundamental issue of Apple TV+’s limited catalog volume.

Compared to other major U.S.-based streaming platforms, Apple TV+ has a much smaller catalog. This may be part of Apple’s quality-over-quantity approach to original programming, but it is becoming clear that premium content alone is not enough to secure a large audience. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu, which offer deep libraries of licensed content from multiple studios, consistently generate more engagement among viewers.

Apple TV+ has struggled to build scale despite its low price point, with estimates placing its subscriber base behind even Hulu’s U.S.-only user count. Additionally, the platform experiences an above-average monthly churn rate, indicating the need for robust library content to retain customers between high-profile original releases.

One advantage that helps prevent Apple’s churn rate from rising further is its ability to bundle Apple TV+ with other services. Apple One, a discounted package, includes Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud storage. By leveraging these bundled services, Apple can retain users who might otherwise cancel their subscriptions.

While bundling is an advantage, Apple still needs to position itself as a streaming destination. To do so, the company must focus on content that can entice users away from other aggregation hubs. This is why Apple continues to invest in expanding its offerings, particularly in the realm of live sports.

Ultimately, if Apple wants to achieve its streaming ambitions, it needs to invest in building a strong library that can drive engagement and keep users coming back. Despite having deep pockets, the company must prioritize content to establish itself as a premier streaming aggregator and satisfy the growing demand for a streamlined SVOD package.

