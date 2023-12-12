Apple Unveils Redesigned Apple TV App in Latest Update

Apple has released a new software update for its Apple TV app, giving it a fresh and sleek look that resembles popular streaming services. As part of the tvOS 17.2 update, Apple has introduced a redesigned platform that features a new app interface for its entertainment hub.

The updated Apple TV app now has a home page that closely resembles the layout of Netflix, with a grid-like menu and a sidebar. This new design allows users to easily browse through their streaming services and connected apps, as well as access curated collections and recommendations such as Trending, Top Charts, and New.

One notable addition to the sidebar is the inclusion of Apple’s own Apple TV+ streaming service, where users can find a wide range of original content. This update aims to bring the Apple TV platform closer to the user experience of popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+.

In addition to the app interface revamp, Apple has also made improvements to the Store within the app. Users can now browse through a variety of movie and TV show rentals and purchases, as well as access live sports broadcasts, including Major League Soccer. The sidebar also provides shortcuts to other streaming services that users have subscribed to.

Furthermore, for users who access the Apple TV app through an Apple TV set-top box, the updated sidebar now includes profiles. This means that multiple users can have their own profiles within the app, allowing for personalized recommendations and individual “Up Next” lists.

As part of this update, Apple has demoted its own dedicated apps, such as iTunes Movies and TV Shows, which will now redirect users to the Apple TV app. This move consolidates all content and functionality into one central app.

With its redesigned Apple TV app, Apple aims to enhance the user experience providing a more intuitive and familiar layout, similar to the popular streaming services that users are accustomed to.