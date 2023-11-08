New Report Suggests OLED Threatens the Future of 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED

A recent report focusing on the display industry has raised concerns over the fate of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED, if OLED versions are introduced in 2024. The speculation surrounding the possibility of an iPad Pro featuring an OLED display has been circulating for some time, and according to industry insiders, this model may become a reality in the near future.

The report, published TrendForce and examined AppleInsider, delves into the projections of mini LED shipments, highlighting a growth trend until 2027. However, amidst this positive outlook, the report also emphasizes the potential challenges that mini LED tablets and notebooks face from the OLED technology. It states that the market may reach a turning point this year, with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED expected to be discontinued 2024 in favor of OLED displays.

While the report focuses on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it fails to address the future of the 11-inch iPad Pro. This omission leaves us uncertain about the fate of the smaller variant and whether it will follow the same path or continue with the mini LED technology. Nonetheless, rumors aligning with the shift towards OLED seem to support the narrative proposed the report.

Interestingly, the implications go beyond just Apple’s iPad Pro lineup. The mini LED market has potential prospects in other sectors as well. In the TV industry, the increasing cost-effectiveness of mini LED production leads to a positive forecast, predicting a significant 53.5% year-on-year increase in shipments in 2024, amounting to 6.21 million units. Looking further ahead, the report estimates that 2027, the TV sector alone will witness 24.4 million mini LED units being shipped.

The automotive market is also expected to embrace this display technology, with a gradual but expanding adoption. As a result, the report suggests a positive outlook for mini LED usage in vehicles.

