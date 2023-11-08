The Rise of OLED: Potential Discontinuation of iPad Pro with Mini LED in 2024

A recent report from TrendForce has sparked speculation about the future of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display. The report suggests that if OLED versions of the iPad Pro arrive in 2024, the mini LED variant is likely to be discontinued.

For years, rumors have been circulating about the possibility of Apple introducing OLED displays to its iPad Pro lineup. If these rumors come to fruition, it seems Apple may fully embrace OLED technology and abandon the mini LED version altogether.

TrendForce’s report, focused on mini LED shipments, predicts continued growth in the use of mini LED displays until 2027. By 2024, the report estimates that the industry will ship approximately 13.79 million units of mini LED panels. However, it also highlights the potential threat posed to mini LED tablets and notebooks OLED technology.

According to the report, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with mini LED is expected to be discontinued in 2024, with OLED serving as its replacement. This would lead to a decrease of 15.6% in shipment volumes for mini LED-based tablets. Curiously, the report does not mention the fate of the 11-inch iPad Pro, leaving uncertainty about whether it will continue with mini LED or switch to OLED.

While the focus of the report is primarily on Apple’s iPad Pro, it’s important to note that the mini LED market extends beyond this specific product. In the TV sector, for example, the decreasing production cost of mini LED displays is anticipated to result in a 53.5% year-on-year increase in shipments, reaching 6.21 million units 2024. The automotive market is also expected to adopt mini LED displays, with a gradual expansion in their implementation.

As OLED technology continues to improve and costs decrease, it’s no surprise that Apple would consider making the switch from mini LED to OLED displays for its flagship iPad Pro. However, it remains to be seen how this transition will affect the overall market for mini LED panels and whether other devices, such as the MacBook Pro lineup, will follow suit.

Frequently Asked Questions